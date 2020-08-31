Uncertainty dominates presidential campaign’s final stretch

By STEVE PEOPLES, ZEKE MILLER

NEW YORK (AP) — Within President Donald Trump’s campaign, some privately feared the worst heading into the national conventions.

They worried a strong showing by Democrat Joe Biden, combined with an underwhelming performance by Trump, would lock in the certainty of a blowout loss that would essentially end the election by September.

But as the candidates move beyond trouble-free conventions and into the final phase of the 2020 election season, both sides acknowledge the contest is tightening. And after months of running an almost entirely virtual campaign because of the pandemic, Biden has decided to launch a new phase of in-person events to help blunt any Trump gains.

“This campaign has always known that it’s going to be a close race, it’s going to be a tough race,” Biden’s senior adviser Anita Dunn said, noting that no Democratic presidential candidate since 1964 has earned more than 52.9% of the vote.

She added: “It’s a polarized nation and we expect this kind of tightening.”

That leaves Democrats and Republicans preparing for a 64-day sprint to the finish that is widely expected to be one of the most turbulent and chaotic periods in modern American history.

Each side cast the other as an existential threat to America’s future as they offered voters starkly different versions of reality over the last two weeks of carefully scripted conventions.

Democrats attacked Trump as an incompetent racist with autocratic tendencies who is failing to protect the nation from the pandemic as he actively undermines democracy. Republicans largely ignored the pandemic while attacking Joe Biden as a senile lifetime politician controlled by his party’s far-left wing and incapable of protecting suburban voters from mobs of protesters.

“America doesn’t feel like one country with all the chaos and division,” former Democratic presidential contender Pete Buttigieg said in an interview.

“We should be ready for literally anything in the next couple months,” he said. “2020 isn’t done serving up shocks and surprises.”

Rarely have such dire variables loomed over the closing weeks of an election.

A pandemic that has already killed 180,000 Americans shows little sign of slowing. A scuffling economy has pushed 28 million onto the unemployment rolls with tens of thousands of businesses feared permanently closed. Continued police violence against unarmed Black people has sparked sweeping civil rights protests and new incidents of protest-related violence on the streets.

There are the natural disasters: A hurricane pummeled the Gulf Coast last week, massive forest fires are burning California, and powerful derecho winds slammed Iowa’s farming industry.

And what worries government watchdogs the most: Trump is openly undermining the integrity of the election by raising unfounded concerns about voting by mail to avoid long waits at polling places during the pandemic.

Amid the chaos, Miles Taylor, a lifetime Republican who previously served as chief of staff inside the Trump administration’s Department of Homeland Security, warned there is nothing that the Republican president will not do or say to defeat Biden.

“Put nothing past Donald Trump,” Taylor told The Associated Press. “He will do anything to win. If that means climbing over other people, climbing over his own people, or climbing over U.S. law, he will do it. People are right to be concerned.”

Among the many crises shaping the fall campaign, racial tensions have emerged as a critical factor that could decide Trump’s fate.

Trump’s campaign believes it is benefiting from sometimes violent protests in Wisconsin that followed a white police officer shooting Jacob Blake, a Black man, seven times, leaving him paralyzed. The president has repeatedly cast protesters as angry mobs that threaten America’s suburbs, an argument with racist undertones aimed at strengthening Trump’s diminished standing with older voters and suburban women.