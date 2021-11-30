UN court to deliver the order on Armenia’s claim against Azerbaijan on Dec. 7

The International Court of Justice, the principal judicial organ of the United Nations, will deliver its order on the request for the indication of provisional measures made by Armenia in the case concerning Application of the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination (Armenia v. Azerbaijan) on 7 December.

A public sitting will take place at 3 p.m. at the Peace Palace in The Hague, during which the President of the Court, Judge Joan E. Donoghue, will read out the ruling, the court said in a press release on Monday.

Armenia filed a case against Azerbaijan at the World Court in September, stating Azerbaijan has violated the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination. Among Armenia’s requested measures are an order to release Armenian prisoners of war and other captives being held in Azerbaijan, as well as to close the so-called “military trophies park”.

Armenia’s representative before the ECHR Yeghishe Kirakosyan noted that Armenia was asking the court to “prevent and remedy the cycle of violence and hatred perpetrated against ethnic Armenians.”