Oral hearings on urgent measures presented by Yerevan within the framework of the court case “Armenia against Azerbaijan” ended in the UN international court, the Armenian representative to the ECHR said in a statement.

“During the two-day hearing, Armenia presented its demands to the court and responded to the counter-arguments of the other side. At the end of the hearing, the chairman of the court said that the decision would be announced as soon as possible,” the message says.