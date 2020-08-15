Un confirm report: Biden blasting Erdoğan in unaired clip sweeps through Turkish social media Video

U.S. Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, in a clip taken from what appears to be an episode of FX’s The Weekly, spoke of his vision for U.S. relations with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, saying he would embolden Turkish opposition to defeat Turkey’s strongman in elections if he became president.

Biden also called Erdoğan an “autocrat,”adding,”He’s the president of Turkey and a lot more.”

Biden said his comfort level about the U.S. still having nuclear weapons in Turkey given Erdoğan’s behaviour “is diminished a great deal.”

Source: https://ahvalnews-com.cdn.ampproject.org/c/s/ahvalnews.com/recep-tayyip-erdogan/biden-blasting-erdogan-unaired-clip-sweeps-through-turkish-social-media?amp