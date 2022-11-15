UN: Armenia’s population will decrease by 2050

Armenia’s population will have decreased to 2.6 million by 2050, Anna Hovhannisyan, Population and Development Program Coordinator at the UN Population Fund (UNFPA) office, told reporters on Tuesday.

According to her, this is due to a decrease in the total fertility rate, which according to data for 2021 was 1.6 and will continue to decline until 2050. She explained: for the population to remain unchanged, the total fertility rate must be 2.1. The expert also cited changes in the rate of migration as one of the reasons for the decrease in Armenia’s population.

Hovhannisyan expressed confidence that even if programs for increasing the population are implemented, the process cannot be stopped; it can only be mitigated.

“The birth rate in Armenia is also influenced by socio-ecumenical problems. At the same time, life expectancy in Armenia, like in the rest of the world, is also growing and will continue to grow, which is connected with the development of the medical sphere,” she added.

The UN representative said that the populations of Georgia and Russia will also keep decreasing until 2050, while other countries of the region will keep growing.

She noted that the global population already stands at 8 billion people, 1 billion more than in 2011.

“By 2050, the global population will be 9.7 billion people, and by 2080, 10.4 billion people. From 2100, the world’s population will begin to decline.

The growth of the global population is due to a decrease in mortality and an expected increase in average life expectancy. 20 years ago, life expectancy was 60-65 years, in 2019 it will be 72 years, and by 2050 it will increase to 77 years.

The indicator of total birth rate stands at 2.5, which will fall to 2.1 by 2100,” Anna Hovhannisyan stressed.