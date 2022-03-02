Ukrainians are desperately trying to flee Kyiv as the Russians advance: “It’s an absolute nightmare”

Buzzfeed: Thousands of Ukrainians and foreigners were left stranded in the freezing cold at Kyiv’s central railway station on Tuesday, wondering whether they would be lucky enough to secure passage on some of the last trains out of the capital before Russian forces encircled the city.

Nobody knew when trains would arrive or depart or who would be let on or be turned away. Just two hours after BuzzFeed News’ visit to the station, Russian missiles struck the Kyiv TV tower, killing five civilians and wounding five others.

Emmanuel and Sylvester, IT professionals from Nigeria, said they were heartbroken to leave Kyiv, a city they’ve come to love during the last four years. They chose to try to reach Hungary, after reading reports that Ukrainian police and border guards have harassed Nigerian citizens trying to flee, and that Polish authorities are denying entry to people like them.

“My mother told me she would kill me before [Putin] if I didn’t leave,” Emmanuel said.

Nearby, Molvina, a mother of two daughters, ages 10 and 5, wept on the train station floor and said she hoped they would be able to make it to Poland.

“We don’t know what to do after that,” she said. “Everything we have is here now.”