Ukrainian top model claims she was beaten by security guards in Turkey

A leading Ukrainian model claims she was beaten by security guards at a Turkish resort.

Daria Kyryliuk, 24, posted a horrific picture with a bloodied face to social media, saying she suffered a panic attack as a result of the violence, Daily Star reported.

But the tourist venue, The Beach of Momo in Çeşme, claims Kyryliuk was hit by her unnamed boyfriend and denies any responsibility.

The US-based model, who has posed for British GQ, posted: “I don’t wanna keep quiet and will tell the story of what happened to me, my boyfriend and our group.

“We were attacked by the security of Momo Beach….. Four girls were punched on the face (including me) and the guys were badly hurt.

“We gave police detailed reports. We should not turn a blind eye to what happened.”

At the hospital, she said, beatings were recorded for her and other victims. Kyryliuk did not specify the reason for the incident.

Pictures of the other alleged victims have not appeared, but since the incident the beach restaurant and bar has been temporarily closed by the regional governor, ostensibly due to breaking coronavirus social distancing protocols.