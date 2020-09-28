Ukrainian media and experts are actively covering the events in Artsakh

The Ukrainian media actively cover the events in Artsakh. According to political commentator Marat Hakobyan, in general, the approach is balanced and presents the point of view of all parties.

“There were rare cases when information was published from Azerbaijani sources, but it is not regular,” he told UA-Report.info, as reported by Armenpress.

The expert singled out the statements of Ukrainian MPs Artem Mitruk and Darya Volodina that such support from parliamentarians is very strong.

According to the source, earlier a big report was shown on “NASH” TV channel about the events taking place in Artsakh. General Vilen Martirosyan, Armenian Ambassador to Ukraine Tigran Seyranyan, Executive Director of the Union of Armenians in Ukraine Hovakim Harutyunyan and other experts shared their views.

In the early morning of September 27, Azerbaijan started active shelling along the line of contact with Artsakh. Peaceful settlements, including the capital Stepanakert, are also being shelled. The first victims of the Azerbaijani attack were a woman and a child in the Martuni region. The Armenian side has 58 victims, about 120 wounded with various degrees of bodily injuries. The enemy shelled schools, including in Stepanakert.

A general military mobilization has been declared in the Republic of Armenia և Artsakh։.

The enemy has more than 400 casualties during combat operations. 36 enemy ATS, 47 armored vehicles, 4 helicopters were damaged.