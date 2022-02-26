Ukraine Update: Armenian community head: Russians are not shelling civilians

It is calm in the city of Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region of Ukraine, the head of the Armenian community of the town, Aghasi Barseghyan told NEWS.am.

According to him, the city is located 800 km away from Kyiv. It is home to 60-70 thousand people. About 1000 out of them are Armenians.

“The residents, for the most part, do not leave their houses. The city authorities suggested evacuating the population, but there is no point in leaving because there is fighting in Kyiv. A military headquarters three kilometres away has been blown up. The opposite side is not shelling civilians,” Barseghyan noted.

At the same time the shops and public transportation are functioning. Banks also operate, but with some interruptions.

“Residents are certainly tense, but there is no anxiety. This is already a second war for us. We are used to it,” said the head of the Armenian community.