Ukraine opens criminal case against Azerbaijani ambassador to Moldova

A criminal case has been opened in Ukraine against Azerbaijani Ambassador to Moldova Gudsi Osmanov, RIA Novosti reports.

The case was opened because of Osmanov’s visit to Crimea. Ukrainian law enforcement officers learned about this from a “denunciation”. The relevant documents were found by Russian servicemen in Kherson.

On March 6, 2021, Heydar Oguz, editor-in-chief of the Ovqat.com portal, applied to the prosecutor’s office for the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and Sevastopol. He said that, according to his information, a criminal case was initiated on the fact of the visit of the Azerbaijani Ambassador to Moldova Gudsi Osmanov to Crimea and asked to clarify how true this information was.

Four days later, the editor-in-chief received a response from the prosecutor’s office for the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and Sevastopol. It says that an appeal was received about the visit of the Azerbaijani ambassador to Moldova to Crimea, and that the prosecutor’s office is leading the case on the fact of violation of the procedure for entering the peninsula, MK reports.