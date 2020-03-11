UK Coronavirus outbreak could see army drafted in to deliver food to supermarkets

Coronavirus panic buyers have cleared UK supermarket shelves of everything from loo roll to pasta amid the COVID-19 hysteria and a rise in cases and deaths

The army could be drafted in to deliver food to supermarkets under new contingency plans to keep shelves stocked if the coronavirus outbreak worsens, it has been revealed.

It comes amid widespread reports of panic buying at UK shops and the Government’s assurances that there will be no shortages as more Britons catch COVID-19 and are put in isolation.

The proposal to potentially involve the army is on the table following a meeting by a food emergency committee, according to trade journal The Grocer.

The Food Chain Emergency Liaison Group (FCELG), which is the food equivalent of the Government’s emergency Cobra committee, has met for the first time since crisis talks over how the nation would cope with grocery supplies post-Brexit and using the army was a key item.

The Grocer said committee talks included food and medical supplies delivered by soldiers if there was a mass lay-off of workers at suppliers and distribution centres.

It said it had learned the FCELG had been stung into action by industry criticism of a slow Government response to the killer virus.

The Government has said there is “no need” for members of the public to stock up on items such as toilet roll, hand sanitiser, tissues, pasta or other long-life food.

Toilet roll makers are calling for calm from shoppers who are panic buying the bathroom essential.

In a joint statement the Confederation of Paper Industries and the Paper Industry Technical Association they said: “Coronavirus has no impact, or likely impact, on the actual demand for toilet tissue and it follows there is no need to panic buy or stockpile.”

Shoppers are turning to frozen food as the COVID-19 outbreak spreads, the boss of Iceland has claimed.

Richard Walker, managing director of the supermarket chain, said there was no need for shoppers to panic-buy, with the retailer reporting “no supply issues” despite the outbreak.

The comments come as the supermarket revealed it has cut 29 per cent of its yearly plastic usage after a series of sustainability pledges in 2018.