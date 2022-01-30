UK: Azerbaijani Asylum seeker is spared jail over sex attack on a vulnerable woman

An asylum seeker launched a horrific sexual assault on a vulnerable woman when he pulled down her top and licked her breasts while she was on the way to a shop.

Jeyhun Zeynalov, 34, came across his victim – who had a learning disability – in the Shelton area of Stoke-on-Trent as she made her way to the store to buy sweets.

He then led her into the grounds of St Mark’s Church and assaulted her as she begged him to stop before he tried to pull down the zip on her jeans before she fled.

Azerbaijan national Zeynalov, a father-of-three who lives in the Longton area of the city and used to be a journalist in his home country where he ‘criticized the party in power, has now received a suspended jail sentence at Stoke-on-Trent Crown Court.

He initially pleaded not guilty to a charge of sexual assault in October 2018 over the attack which took place the previous summer, before admitting guilt in March 2021

Zeynalov, who has no previous convictions but is now living separately to his wife after they were married for 13 years, claimed the incident was consensual.

Ben Lawrence, prosecuting, told the court: ‘It would be clear to anyone that she had a learning disability. She went out to a local shop to buy some sweets.

‘As she was walking towards the shop, he seemed to be waiting for her. She said he was ‘chatting her up’. He asked her if she wanted to go out for a drink. She said ‘no’, and that she was going to go home.’

The court heard that after visiting the shop, Zeynalov again followed her and bought a bottle of vodka. As she left the shop, he caught up with her.

Mr Lawrence added: ‘He began talking to her again. He pulled her into the grounds of St Mark’s Church on Broad Street.

‘She was frightened and went where he directed her. He began touching her, and she said ‘no’ – he pulled down her top and licked her breasts.

‘He tried to kiss her and she turned her head away. He tried to lower the zip on her jeans. When it was clear that she was not going to participate, she left.’

The court heard the victim went home and told her mother what had happened. Zeynalov was arrested shortly after.

In an impact statement, his victim said: ‘I was upset about what happened to me. I would regularly walk to the shop – after that I felt worried about walking to the shop.

‘I am worried about being around strange men in the street. After what happened my mother is very worried about me. You don’t know who is going to be about.

‘I am glad that I don’t have to think about this anymore. When I go out, I like to wear something that covers me up.’

Carl Templar-Vasey, defending, said there had been no repeated offending. He added: ‘It appears to have been a one-off offense.

‘He is an asylum-seeker from Azerbaijan – he was a journalist and criticized the party in power. He now receives £198 a week.

‘He has three children and has been married for 13 years and has had recent difficulties with his wife and they are now living separately.’

Judge David Fletcher sentenced Zeynalov to ten months in prison, suspended for 18 months, with a 30-day of rehabilitation requirement.

He was also given a six-month alcohol treatment requirement and 120 hours of unpaid work. In addition, Zeynalov was placed on the sex offenders’ register for 10 years.

The judge told him: ‘You clearly on the day in 2017 took advantage of a young woman who had some difficulties which must have been obvious to you.

‘You followed her and you ushered her into the grounds of a church, where you exposed her breasts.

‘She made it perfectly clear that she didn’t want to involve herself in any behavior like that with you. She simply walked away and you didn’t pursue her.’

