U.S. court denies Turkish appeal for rehearing of Washington brawl case

A U.S. court of appeals has denied Turkey’s request for a rehearing of the case in which Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s security team beat peaceful protesters in Washington D.C. in 2017.

In May 2017, 15 members of Erdoğan’s security team were accused of beating peaceful protesters in Washington. U.S. prosecutors dropped charges against 11 of the 15 security guards in the incident that launched national headlines, sparking outrage among members of the U.S. Congress.

After meeting Trump at the White House in 2017, Erdoğan went to the nearby Turkish ambassador’s residence. He appeared to relay a command and watched as two dozen Turkish guards broke through a police line and attacked a small group of Kurdish, Armenian, and other anti-authoritarian protesters.

“Upon consideration of appellant’s petition for rehearing en banc, and the absence of a request by any member of the court for a vote, it is ordered that the petition be denied,” the U.S. court of appeals said.

Federal appeals are generally first heard by a three-judge panel. The losing party can request a hearing before the entire court. However, the Turkish request for rehearing has been denied by the court of appeals.

One of the plaintiffs, Lucy Usoyan, a Yezidi Kurd from Armenia, suffered brain damage after being kicked by six Turkish security agents and Turkish-American citizens at Sheridan Circle.