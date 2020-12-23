U.S. considering closing Iraqi embassy after rocket attack, could be a prelude to retaliation against Iran

Jonathan Swan, Glen Johnson,

The United States is considering quickly closing its embassy in Baghdad after a series of rocket attacks on Iraq’s Green Zone by Iranian-backed militias, according to two sources familiar with the discussions.

Why it matters: The move, among several options being considered, could be a prelude to retaliation against Iran, which President Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo have highlighted as a state sponsor of terror. “Some friendly health advice to Iran: If one American is killed, I will hold Iran responsible. Think it over,” the president tweeted Wednesday afternoon.

Source: https://www.axios.com