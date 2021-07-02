U.S.-Canadian embargoes threaten Turkish arms sales – analyst

United States and Canadian embargoes are hindering Turkey’s attempts to sell its domestically-built drones and helicopters to other countries, Burak Bekdil said in an analysis for the Begin-Sadat Center for Strategic Studies on Friday.

“Ankara has come up with a corporate legal solution to this problem, but it might fail to overcome the political impetus behind the export restrictions,” Bekdil said.

He cited the $1.5 billion deal Turkey reached with Pakistan to sell 30 of its T129 ATAK helicopters, which Bekdil points out are “allegedly indigenous but in fact produced under an Italian-British license”.

That sale, one of Turkey’s biggest arms deal ever, was blocked by Washington as the T129 is powered by two LHTEC T800-4A turboshaft engines, which was built by a joint venture between U.S. company Honeywell and the British company Rolls-Royce. Consequently, Turkey needs U.S. export licenses if it wants to export the domestically-built helicopter.

Turkey, which Bekdil described as “desperate” to make its T129 sale to Pakistan, offered Islamabad a $1.5 billion credit line in 2017. Last March, Pakistan agreed to extend the deal for another six months in hopes it can acquire an export license from Washington.

Citing U.S. sanctions on Turkey’s arms industry for the NATO member’s contentious purchase of Russian S-400 air defence missiles, Bekdil said a move was unlikely.

“This is bad news for Turkey’s thriving defence industry – especially at a time when TAI, Turkey’s state-controlled aerospace powerhouse, is close to winning a contract to sell the T129 to the Philippines,” he added.

Turkey is beginning to face similar problems when it comes to export of its locally-built Bayraktar TB2 armed drones, which are becoming popular in several countries. Here again, the problem for Ankara is that key parts of the TB2 consist of foreign-built components.

On April 12, Canada announced it was cancelling 29 military export permits to Turkey, including the Wescam electro-optical sensor cameras built by L3Harris that are used in the TB2 drones, which Bekdil said were “the heart of the whole drone system”.

Canada cancelled the permits after the technology was exported in Turkish drones to Azerbaijan without Ottawa’s permission. The TB2 drones were used to devastating effect in last year’s war between Azerbaijan and Armenia over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Bekdil said that even though Turkish officials sought to downplay the embargo “for domestic propaganda purposes” most buyers and potential buyers of Turkish-built drones want the TB2 “with Canadian sensors, which is no longer a possibility”.

He said it might take years for Turkey’s Aselsan to build fully original CATS electro-optical cameras.

In the meantime, Turkey is hoping to sell TB2s to Morocco, which could then buy the Canadian components separately, Bekdil said. “After all, Canada has embargoed Turkey, not Morocco or the TB-2’s other future buyers.”

“It is true that weapons systems embargoes are imposed on the end-user country, not the producing country,” the analyst said. “In other words, if the U.S. sees no harm in Pakistan (or the Philippines) operating Turkish-made T129 helicopters, it can issue export licenses for the LHTEC T800-4A engine for the Turkish-Pakistani (or Turkish-Philippines) contracts.”

For similar reasons, Bekdil said Canada’s government can vet a deal between Turkey and Morocco over a TB2 drone sale. But at the same “politics is not always based on pure legality”, he added.https://besacenter.org/turkey-arms-embargoes/