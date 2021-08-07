U.S. ambassador to Armenia reveals why she decided to spend her vacation in Syunik

Breathtaking views, starry night and hospitable people – this is what attracted U.S. Ambassador to Armenia Lynne Tracy to spend her personal vacation in the Syunik region this week.
The ambassador enjoyed camping in the mountains of Syunik with locals by learning more about the rich history and culture of Armenia over the bonfire, USAID/Armenia said in a Facebook post on Saturday.
“Syunik is a wonderful place to collect memories and spend quality time with family and friends. The more you visit Syunik the more you discover about this wonderful region and its people!” it said.
Comments
David Boyajian says
Just after President Biden acknowledged the Armenian Genocide, Amb. Tracy announced that Armenians can have no claims against Turkey because the UN Genocide Convention (treaty) was created AFTER the Armenian Genocide.
By that same absurd standard, Jews and Israel have no valid claims for the Holocaust, something we know is not true.
Compare Tracy to ex-US Ambassador to Armenia John Evans who went out of his way to bravely acknowledge the Armenian Genocide.
Tracy is a flunky and “isn’t worth a bucket of warm spit,” as the American saying goes.