Two Terrorist state Azerbaijan, Turkey to hold large-scale military drills

Azerbaijan and Turkey will hold joint large-scale tactical and flight-tactical exercises. The exercises will be held in Azerbaijan in accordance with the agreement on military cooperation between the two countries, with the participation of the land forces and air forces, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said.

“The joint exercises will involve military personnel, armored vehicles, artillery mounts, and mortars, as well as military aviation and air defense equipment of the armies of the two countries,” the statement reads.

According to the plan, exercises involving the land forces will be held from August 1 to 5 in Baku and Nakhichevan, and exercises with the participation of military aviation will be held from July 29 to August 10 – in Baku, Nakhichevan, Ganja, Kurdamir and Yevlakh.