Two Syrian mercenaries’ trial starts in Armenia’s Syunik court

The first court session of the criminal case against the two mercenary Syrian terrorists who were involved in the recent hostilities against Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) started Tuesday at the court of general jurisdiction of Armenia’s Syunik Province.

At the preliminary hearing on April 27, the aforesaid court had upheld their pretrial detention.

The criminal case has substantiated that Syrian nationals Muhrab Muhammad al-Shkheri and Yusef Alabet al-Haji took part—in exchange for payment—in the war unleashed by the Azerbaijani leadership, during which their actions were aimed at destroying or causing serious bodily injury to civilians in Armenia and Artsakh and to those persons who were not directly involved in hostilities during the armed conflict. And the purpose of these actions was to intimidate the civilian population Al-Shkheri and Al-Haji have been charged under several articles of the Criminal Code of Armenia for committing the abovementioned crimes.