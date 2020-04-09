Two more cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Artsakh

In the Artsakh Republic, the response test of the coronavirus diagnosis test was positive for two of me. The number of cases has reached 3. As reported by “Armenpress”, the Ministry of Health of the Artsakh Republic informs about this.

“The test results of two of the three citizens tested today were positive. One of them is the daughter-in-law of the infected person, who was confirmed on April 7 and has been isolated since April 2. The second is an RA citizen who entered Artsakh from Armenia, and when filling out his personal card, it turned out that he had come from a risky place of residence.

The citizen was in self-isolation before the test and will be transferred to the Republic of Armenia in the near future, “the ministry said.

Taking into account the fact that the second person infected with the coronavirus infection, having registered with the Moshatagh community, voted on the day of the March 31 elections in the neighboring Moshatagh community of Mirik, the Center for Epidemiology and Hygiene Center of the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Azerbaijan The specialists of the Kashatagh regional department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the residents of the village were isolated in their private houses at the urging of those responsible.

Additional information on the work to be carried out will be provided later.

In order to avoid false and unverified news, the Ministry once again called on to follow the official news, which is presented through the information headquarters of the interdepartmental commission coordinating the prevention of the spread of the new coronavirus spread in the Artsakh Republic.

The first case of coronavirus in Artsakh was registered on April 7.