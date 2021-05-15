fbpx

Two military posts are under Azerbaijan blockade near Gegharkunik Province village, says Armenia ex-PM

As a result of the advance of the Azerbaijanis near Verin Shorzha village of Gegharkunik Province, two Armenian military posts, following the appeal by acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, did not fire shots and ended up under blockade. Former Prime Minister of Armenia Hrant Bagratyan on Saturday wrote about this on Facebook.

“The Azerbaijanis do not allow taking food to them, demanding that they leave the posts and flee. Otherwise, they will be taken captive. They are 20 people,” Bagratyan added, in particular.

