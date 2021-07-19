Two men taken to hospital after shooting in central Yerevan

Two men were taken to hospital after a shooting in central Yerevan on Sunday evening, Panorama.am learned from the police press service.

Police received a report of the shooting on Amiryan Street at around 7:10pm.

One of the men suffered a gunshot wound, while the other sustained a stab wound.

A preliminary investigation into the circumstances of the incident is underway.

Later the Investigative Committee provided some details of the incident, noting one of the injured is a US citizen.

According to preliminary data, at around 7:30pm, unidentified persons, grossly violating public order, had a heated argument on the sidewalk of Amiryan Street and hit each other, during which one of them sustained a gunshot wound in the leg.

Three bullets, as well as traces of blood were found during the inspection of the crime scene. Also, samples were taken, several eyewitnesses were questioned and recordings of the security cameras installed at the area were examined.

A criminal case has been launched into illegal possession of weapons and hooliganism under Article 235 (Part 1) and Article 258 (Part 4) of Armenia’s Criminal Code.