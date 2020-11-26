Two Lebanese-Armenians go missing in Artsakh after ceasefire

Two Lebanese-Armenians, a man and a woman, have gone missing in Artsakh after the armistice was declared, Armenia’s High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs Zareh Sinanyan told Armenpress.

“We have two Lebanese-Armenians who have disappeared. A man and a woman have disappeared in Artsakh after the ceasefire. They went there to get their belongings and now they are missing. We are trying to find out their whereabouts, but we are unable to find them,” Sinanyan said, adding that unknown individuals speaking Turkish or Azeri are answering the mobile phones of these missing persons.

One of the Lebanese-Armenians had repatriated after the August 4 Beirut blast and settled in Artsakh. The repatriated woman was temporarily accommodated in a hotel in Shushi until getting a home. Then, when the war began, she moved to Goris in Armenia. When the war ended, on November 10, accompanied by a Lebanese-Armenian man, she supposedly went back to Shushi to retrieve her belongings.

They went missing ever since. Calls to their mobile numbers are answered by Turkish or Azeri people who initially claimed that the Lebanese-Armenian woman is held hostage, but then said she is killed. There is no information about the missing man.

Zareh Sinanyan contacted the National Security Service, the Red Cross and the human rights defender over the issue.