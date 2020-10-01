Two Le Monde reporters injured in Azerbaijani bombardment of Artsakh’s Martuni

Azerbaijani bombardment has just injured two reporters from Le Monde French daily in the Martuni region of Artsakh.

The reporters, who are French citizens, are being hospitalized at the moment, the Armenian Unified Infocenter said.

Dozhd TV channel reports that its correspondent Dmitry Yelovsky has also come under Azerbaijani fire.

In the early morning of September 27, Azerbaijan launched a massive air and artillery attack on the Artsakh military positions and numerous civilian settlements and infrastructure in the country, including capital Stepanakert. Seven civilians have been killed in Artsakh as a result of Azerbaijani attacks since the start of hostilities.