Two Greek people arrested on espionage charges in Rhodes

The Greek authorities had located the activity of the two men (who do not bear Greek names) and filed a case against them for espionage, but also for the law on security measures for strongholds.

One of the suspects works on a passenger ship, which operates ferry routes connecting Rhodes island with the island of Megisti (Kastellorizo). The second worked as consular authority in Rhodes, suspected to be the Turkish one.”

They are accused of recording warships & military installations and passing information to an employee of the Turkish consulate.

The investigation of the case was done in close collaboration with the National Intelligence Services (EYP) and the assistance of the Rhodes Security Sub-Directorate.