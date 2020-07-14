Two Armenian servicemen killed from Azerbaijani fire

Two servicemen of the Armenian Armed Forces – Major Garush Hambardzumyan and Captain Sos Elbakyan, were fatally wounded by the shot fired from the Azerbaijani side at the north-eastern section of the Armenia-Azerbaijan state border, Armenian defense ministry spokesperson Shushan Stepanyan said on Facebook.

“The defense ministry shares the grief of the loss and extends its condolences to the families, relatives and co-servicemen of the soldiers”, she said.

The Azerbaijani armed forces launched an attack on an Armenian military base located in Tavush province on July 12, using artillery, mortars and UAVs. In addition, the Azerbaijani side also shelled the town of Chinari in the province with mortars, damaging civilian homes. On July 14 the Azerbaijani armed forces continued targeting the civilian infrastructures of the Armenian town of Berd, using an attacking drone.