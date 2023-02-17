Turks and Azerbaijanis do not believe in their “happiness” either.

The following must be understood very clearly. The current government of Armenia not only serves the interests of third-party geopolitical players to the detriment of the interests of Armenia and Artsakh, but also creates new risks for the continued existence of Armenian ethno-politics in the region. This is evident from the contradictory and irregular steps of the Armenian side, which contrast the clash of geopolitical centers around Armenia/Artsakh.

It is not surprising that even the Turks and Azerbaijanis simply do not believe in their “happiness”, when the steps of the Armenian side repeatedly contribute to the plans of the Turkish-Azerbaijani tandem to form a Turkish regional hegemony without Armenians and Armenia. And our allies simply do not understand how the Armenian government itself can create the atmosphere in the South Caucasus that implies the neutralization or destruction of the Armenian factor.

Iranians and Russians simply refuse to understand the absurdity caused by the Armenian government. But there is also the following aspect. If the Armenian government refuses to protect its interests and is ready to go to the self-destruction of Armenia in the Turkish-Azerbaijani scenario, then the same Russians, Iranians, Chinese, Europeans and Americans will still protect their geopolitical interests, but without looking back in the direction of Armenians.

And this, at this historical moment, is the worst thing that can happen to us.

Arman Abovyan

