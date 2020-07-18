Turkish website report on Armenian churches collapsing day by day, treasure thieves in Van province

The Turkish website Gazete Duvar reported on the treasure thieves in Van province and several crumbling Armenian temples.

The Church of St. Bartholomew, considered the center of spiritual tourism, has long-awaited restoration, but so far no steps have been taken, and the church keeps collapsing, the website noted.

The Surb Gevorg Church and the Surb Astvatsatsin monastery complex are among the crumbling temples of Van.

The Surb Khach church of Artsvaberd monastery in Van is also on the verge of destruction due to excavations inside the church by treasure thieves.

The website also warns about an Armenian temple on the Lim island near Lake Van which is awaiting restoration.