Turkish violations continue over Greece only one day after the Mitsotakis-Erdogan meeting in Istanbul

The Turks always will be Turks, Greek military sources said 21 of the 25 violations were made by a single Turkish UAV, with the remaining violations attributed to Turkish F-16s.

Greek military sources on Monday said 21 of the 25 violations were made by a single Turkish UAV, with the remaining violations attributed to Turkish F-16s.

On one occasion, a Greek warplane was involved in an engagement.

Only days earlier Turkish Government sources said the two leaders conversed in a very cordial atmosphere, meeting as allies facing security challenges due to political developments following the war in Ukraine. They agreed on improving communication at all levels.

“Despite the disagreements between Turkey and Greece, it was agreed at the meeting to keep communication channels open and to improve bilateral relations,” a statement Turkish presidency said in a statement.

“Pointing out that Turkey and Greece have a special responsibility in the changing European security architecture with Russia’s attack on Ukraine, the meeting focused on the mutual and regional benefits of increasing cooperation between the two countries,” it added.

According to the sources, Mitsotakis agreed to hold a Greece-Turkey confidence-building measures meeting in April, as long as there is no escalation of tension.

Mitsotakis and Erdogan each reiterated their set stance on bilateral issues, but despite disagreements, both decided to emphasize the positive agenda and their countries’ economic collaboration, the sources said. A high-level Greek source saw the meeting as a foundation for a better era between the two country’s relations.

“With the goal of starting a new page in bilateral relations,” Erdogan told Mitsotakis he believes the two countries can make headway on issues like the Aegean, minorities, combating terrorism and migration. He added the neighbours should speak regularly, rather than only at times of crisis.