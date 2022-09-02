Turkish union in Germany defends Karabakh right to self-determination

The Union Against Genocide (Soykırım Karşıtları Derneği), which is a Frankfurt, Germany-based organization that mainly consists of Turkish and Kurdish members, has issued a statement on the Day of the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Republic, defending the right of nations to self-determination.

After the dissolution of the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics, the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic declared independence like other members of the USSR, and is celebrating the 31st anniversary on September 2.

“Peoples living on the territory of Artsakh, the Armenian people representing the majority, determined their own destiny in a democratic way and announced the proclamation of their Republic to the peoples and states of the world,” the statement from SKD reads.

“This Republic, which has never posed a threat to its neighbors with its existence, has been constantly harassed by expansionist states since the day it was founded, causing the death of thousands of young people in wars, the displacement of hundreds of people from their homes, and the destruction of the magnificent cultural heritage.”

The Union said the genocide perpetrated against Western Armenians 107 years ago is now being perpetuated against Eastern Armenians.

“We don’t want to be a party to this crime by being a bystander. It is a fact that the practical application of the principle of the right of nations to self-determination is indispensable for the peaceful and friendly coexistence of peoples,” the members said in the statement.

“We reiterate our call for those responsible to take the necessary steps to end the suffering as soon as possible and to help heal the wounds.”