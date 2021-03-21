Turkish police apprehend Garo Paylan’s partisan

Turkish police apprehended MP of the pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) Omer Garuk Hererliogli (Turkish-Armenian political figure Garo Paylan is also a member of the political party), Reuters reported.

Reuters also reported that the MP was brought out of the political party’s office parliament this morning after he had spent four hours last night to protest the stripping of his mandate.

The HDP declared that the MP was in his pajamas and slippers when the police apprehended him. A video and a court document stating the details of the recent charges against the political party have been disseminated.