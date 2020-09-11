Turkish opposition leader: Tens of thousands of Turks are hungry and eat from garbage

Turkish opposition leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu unleashed a new attack on longtime Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

The leader of the Republican People’s Party (CHP) sharply criticized Erdoğan for the economic crisis plaguing Turkey, saying that Turks eat from garbage to make a living.

“Turkey is in an economic crisis. We must work to prevent unemployment from rising,” he said.

Turkish economist Mahfi Egilmez said in July that an unemployment rate of 24.6% is “the closest to reality,” and not the official rate of 12.9%, showing just how deep Turkey’s economic decline is at the moment.

For context, at the peak of the economic crisis in Greece in 2013, the unemployment rate was 27.5% and currently stands at 17%.

The Turkish lira yesterday also reached a record low to the U.S. Dollar and Euro, well above the psychological point of 1 dollar to 7.00 liras.

For over a month, ever since Turkey began its aggression against Greece in the East Mediterranean, the Turkish lira is continually breaking its own record low.

Currently, 1 US dollar buys 7.45 liras.

“Tens of thousands of people eat from the garbage. They have sounded the alarm in the supermarkets for olive oil and baby food so that they do not steal it. Why does the modern Turk want to steal oil and baby food?” Kılıçdaroğlu pondered.

“Because the man who has sank the Turkish economy for so many years is hungry and responsible for this,” added the opposition leader.

CHP follow the Kemalist ideology of Turkish ultra-nationalism, the same policies that saw the continuation of the Greek Genocide begun by Ottoman authorities. It was also the same ideology that inspired the Constantinople pogroms in the 1950’s that saw over a hundred thousand Greeks flee from the city.

Although CHP and Erdoğan have some differences, they are united in their attempts to one day annex Greece’s Eastern Aegean islands.

Earlier this year, Sözcü, a newspaper with Kemalist ideology, said that the island of Agathonisi belongs to Turkey’s Tralleis (Τραλλεῖς, Turkish: Aydın) province, showing that when it comes to aggression and hostilities against Greece, there are no differences between the so-called “Western and progressive” Kemalists and the Islamists loyal to Erdoğan.

In April, Sözcü writer Saygı Öztürk immediately says in his article that “Greece is getting ready to train its soldiers with real bullets on our islands in the Aegean,” claiming that the islands of Pserimos (Ψέριμος) and Agathonisi (Αγαθονήσι), inhabited solely by Greeks, are actually Turkish.

He continues with his delusions without shame and says that “in the Aegean, Greece, which occupies 18 Turkish islands and 2 Turkish islets, armed 16 islands.”