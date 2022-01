The Turkish military base in Zlikan, northeast of the city of Mosul in Iraq, has come under fire for the second time in two days, an Iraqi security source told the Shafaq news agency, RIA Novosti reported.

Three rockets fell in the area of ​​​​the Turkish base northeast of Mosul. Turkish artillery responded with return fire, the source said.

According to the source, the Turkish military present at the base was not injured as a result of the bombardment.