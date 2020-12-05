Turkish Navy humiliated by Egypt when attempting to interrupt MEDUSA 2020 exercises

According to sources in the National Guard of Cyprus that were quoted by Infognomon, a serious incident involving the Turkish Navy occurred during the joint MEDUSA 2020 military exercises between Greece, Cyprus, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and France this morning.

The incident was between an Oliver Hazard Perry-class frigate of the Egyptian Navy and a frigate of the Turkish Navy.

Specifically, the Turkish frigate, according to OPEN TV, was the famous Kemal Reis ship that was also humiliated earlier this year by the Greek Navy.

The Kemal Reis attempted to enter the exercise area in Egypt’s maritime space. The Kemel Reis was duly warned to leave the area but it refused to obey instructions.

What was probably unexpected for the Turks, the Egyptian frigate rushed directly towards the Turkish one in an attempted collision. However, the Turkish captain literally fled immediately and did not try and approach the exercise site again.

It is recalled that on August 12, things became tense when the Turkish Kemal Reis frigate, that was escorting the Oruç Reis research ship, was hit by the Greek Limnos frigate and damaged the Turkish warship severely.

The interception did not cause any damage in Limnos, while the Kemal Reis suffered a hole in the stern.

A few days after the event, the Minister of Defense, Nikos Panagiotopoulos, contacted Saliaris and congratulated him, telling him: “You’re a player, congratulations,” as reported by Greek City Times.

What makes the movements by Lieutenant Captain Saliaris all the more extraordinary is that he did this with a 38-year-old vessel, considered one of the weakest warships in the Greek Navy, as of opposed to the Kemal Reis that is one of the main ships of the Turkish Navy.

Turkey has been so embarrassed by the superiority of Greek seamanship that they even resorted too, and were caught, spreading fake news and a photostopped image of the Limnos ship. See the full report and unbelievable report here.