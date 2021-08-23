Turkish nationals, including soldiers, seek political asylum in Greece – report

Eight Turkish nationals, including soldiers, have sought political asylum in neighbouring Greece, the Greek Times reported on Monday.

The Turkish nationals arrived on Sunday in a small sailing boat in the port of Tsoutsoura, south of Crete, it said.

The group’s boat was damaged while fleeing Turkey, the Greek Times said, citing statements by the Turkish nationals, and Greek fishermen responded to the distress call, towing them back to safety to the coast of Minoa Pediados.

Greek officials have detained the Turkish nationals ahead of their planned transfer to Heraklion, the capital of Crete, it said, as a case file is being drafted against the group.

Thousands of Turkish nationals fled to Greece following the July 2016 coup attempt, after which Ankara carried out a massive purge, stripping tens of thousands with even tenuous links to a religious group known as the Gülen movement of their jobs and leaving tens of thousands more jailed.