Turkish nationalist claims bomb threat on Athens Airport: “Establish Sharia Law, Return Cyprus to Turkey”

A Turkish nationalist claimed responsibility for the bomb threat at Athens International Airport on Friday.

A person claiming to be a Turkish nationalist and a friend of the Russian prankster, who on Tuesday morning sent bomb threats against Athens International Airport and six hospitals in Athens through an email, took responsibility for today’s bomb scare.

In particular, the perpetrators at approximately 6:30 AM sent two emails to the Athens police headquarters, written in English, demanding the release of their friend or they would blow up the airport, four hospitals and the Orthodox church.

Specifically in the email said:

“We Are Turkish Nationalists. Paul Avilovoglu Speaking. Have Mined Your Airport. We Will Destroy The Orthodox Church In Greece And Establish Sharia Law. We Demand The Return Of Cyprus To Turkey And The Release Of Our Friend Vlad Saveliev. To Contact Me, I Have Telegram @osmanreich”.

