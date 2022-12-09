Turkish missiles German ambulances Parts used in Syria included items meant for ambulances – report.

Jpost: A German manufacturer of brakes exported them to Turkey with guarantees they would be “used on blood analyzing machines fitted to ambulances.”

A new investigation has focused on Turkey’s use of missiles as part of its operations in Syria.

These missiles are fired from Turkish drones. Conflict Armament Research, a European Union-funded organization that helps trace munitions and other items in conflict, has done important work over the years documenting weapons in other countries of the region.

The new report concludes that “missile components documented by CAR’s investigators in northeast Syria show how commercial products manufactured in the EU have been diverted for use in missile production.” What this means is that items such as electromagnetic brakes have been sent to Turkey and used in missiles when they were intended for civilian use.

