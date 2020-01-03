Turkish Military Expansion in Iraq, Qatar, Syria and now Libya. Egypt condemns bill to send Turkish troops to Libya threatens the national security of the Arabs countries.

Egypt strongly condemned the bill, which would allow Turkey to send troops to Libya, Ahram reported. The bill was approved yesterday by the Turkish parliament.

“Egypt stresses that the approval to deploy Turkish troops to Libya is considered a blatant violation of international law and Security Council resolutions on Libya, especially resolution 1970 (2011), which imposes a [ban on military cooperation with Libya],” the Egyptian foreign ministry said

According to the statement, two MoUs recently signed between Turkey and Libya’s Fayez Al-Sarraj violated the Skhirat agreement of December 2015.

Turkey’s military intervention in Libya threatens the national security of the Arabs in general and Egypt’s national security in particular, which requires all measures to protect Arab interests, the statement said.

Egyptian MFA noted that Turkey supports terrorist organizations that operate in Syria and Libya. “This shows the necessity to restore the nation state in Libya and the institutions in the country,” said the statement.

Turkish step could negatively affect stability in the Mediterranean region. Egypt calls on the international community to respond to this step.