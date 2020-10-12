Turkish F-16 fighter jets continue to accompany Azerbaijani ATS attacks

Turkish F-16 fighter jets continue to accompany and defend the Azeri drone strikes on Artsakh. As reports “Armenpress”, the representative of the RA Ministry of Defense Artsrun Hovhannisyan said this at the October 11 press conference.

The Turkish Air Force continues to lead the operations of the Azerbaijani Air Force, in particular, by managing air control points, sheltering 6 Turkish F-16 fighter jets, accompanied by Turkish and Israeli warplanes, hitting the infrastructure and channels of Artsakh և Armed Forces : “These actions are stopped by the Defense Army’s air defense means,” Hovhannisyan said.

On September 29, an Armenian SU-25 plane was shot down by a Turkish F-16 plane in the airspace of the Republic of Armenia, the pilot was killed.

In the early morning of September 27, Azerbaijan launched active military operations along the line of contact with Artsakh. Peaceful settlements, including the capital Stepanakert and Shushi, are being shelled. The Azerbaijani Armed Forces also targeted the military and civilian infrastructure of the Republic of Armenia. In the persistent battles on the line of contact, both sides have losses of manpower and armaments. The Azerbaijani losses are several times higher than the Armenian side. Evidence of Turkish involvement, transfer of mercenaries from Syria, use against Artsakh has been revealed.

The Foreign Ministers of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan have stated that the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has approved a ceasefire for humanitarian purposes since October 10 at 12:00 for the exchange of prisoners of war and other detainees. mediated համապատասխան in accordance with the standards. “The specific parameters of the ceasefire regime will be agreed additionally. The Republic of Azerbaijan և The Republic of Armenia, through the mediation of the basic principles of the settlement through the mediation of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs, is engaged in substantive negotiations in order to reach a peaceful settlement as soon as possible. “The parties reaffirm the immutability of the negotiation process,” the statement said.