Turkish citizen suspected of killing Hrant Dink detained in Bishkek

A Turkish citizen wanted for involvement in the murder of journalist Hrant Dink has been detained in Bishkek, the Interior Ministry press service reported.

While detaining the 38-year-old foreigner, A.I. was found to be using a fake passport and driving license.

It turned out that this foreigner is wanted by the law enforcement agencies of Turkey. A search has been launched in Istanbul. A.I. is suspected of involvement in the murder of journalist Hrant Dink in January 2007, as well as a number of other serious crimes, including involvement in organized crime and illegal possession of firearms.

A criminal case has been initiated under articles 378 “Illegal crossing of state border” and 379 “Document forgery” of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

On 28 February, by decision of the Bishkek Court, A.I. was detained for two months.

Hrant Dink, the editor-in-chief of Agos Armenian newspaper published in Istanbul, was killed by Ogun Samast at the editorial entrance on 19 January, 2007. The murder provoked a wide response in Turkey. Thousands of people in Istanbul and other cities in the country staged protests demanding that the organizers of the crime be found and punished.

The murder trial was not completed until five years later. Ogun Samast was sentenced to 21 years and 10 months in prison. There were 19 people involved in the case.