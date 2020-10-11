Turkish-backed Syrian mercenary claims Armenian forces wiped them out: video

Another video of a Turkish-backed Syrian militant participating in the battles inside Karabakh was released this week.

In this video, the alleged militant, who is unidentified, can be seen repeatedly saying “Allahu Akbar” (God is Greatest) before complaining about the Armenian forces.

На видео изображены протурецкие наемники-террористы, показывающие знак, символизирующий радикальную турецкую националистическую, известную террористическими действиями группировку "Серые волки"

На других кадрах воюющие против армян на стороне Азербайджана сирийские террористы pic.twitter.com/eleFf1ONNN — Armenian Unified Infocenter (@ArmenianUnified) October 11, 2020

During his complaint about the Armenian forces, he claims the latter ‘butchered’ his comrades during a battle on an unknown date.

The video was shared by the Armenian Ministry of Defense and its Press Secretary, Shushan Stepanyan.