Turkish-Azerbaijani pressures on providing “Zangezur Corridor” are reaching a critical point. Arthur Ghazinyan

Former deputy Artur Ghazinyan wrote on his Facebook page.

“The Turkish-Azerbaijani pressures on providing the so-called “bell corridor” through the sovereign territory of Armenia are reaching a critical point.

The de jure government of RA, through the lips of its “revolutionary” leader, has excluded any “corridor logic” and is trying in every possible way to prevent this “corridor”. The reasons have nothing to do with patriotism or state interest. at the base is the desire to keep power at any cost.

According to point 9 of the statement of November 9, Armenia has committed to ensure uninterrupted and safe communication between Azerbaijan and Nakhichevan, which should be monitored by the border guard forces of the FSB of the Russian Federation.

It is also noted that with the agreement of the parties, new roads can be designed and built. In that statement, there is no mention of providing a “corridor” through the territory of Armenia, while there is the obligation of Azerbaijan to provide and guarantee a transport corridor between Armenia and Artsakh.

Within the framework of this logic, the de jure government of Armenia has decided to place border checkpoints on the eastern border of Armenia, and the National Security Service and Police forces have been instructed to ensure the unhindered and uninterrupted movement of Azerbaijanis along specified roads.

In my opinion, this was a political move aimed at showing Russia and Iran that Armenia fulfills its obligations under the November 9 statement, and the demands of the Turkish and Azerbaijani authorities to open a “Zangezur Corridor” contradict that statement.

The fact that Azerbaijanis will not use these roads is understandable, because by accepting the proposal presented by RA, they will have to give up their demands for a “corridor” of regional-strategic importance and significance.

And the Turks and Azerbaijanis are not going to give up the so-called “Zangezur Corridor”, because they are well aware that they will never have a second such opportunity.

And what will happen if the attempts of Armenia’s de jure government fail and they face a dilemma? either agree to the Turkish-Azerbaijani demands and hand over the sovereign territory of Armenia for the “corridor”, or enter into a new bloody war, involving Russia and Iran.

Both will be a disaster not only for Armenia, but also for the entire region, because this war will be much more large-scale and comprehensive, and the casualties and destruction will be ten times more than during the 44-day war. The entire territory of Armenia, including Yerevan and Cascade, will turn into a battlefield of active military operations.

In the current situation, the ONLY rational and correct step of the de jure government of Armenia will be the resignation of the prime minister and the formation of a new interim government, which will renounce all the verbal agreements of the government that preceded it, and Azerbaijan and Turkey will be temporarily deprived of the international legitimacy to exert impermissible pressure on the government of Armenia.

The choice is very simple. Surrender of the sovereign territory of RA to Azerbaijan, a new bloody and disastrous war, or simply resignation.

There is simply no fourth way. . .”