Turkish-Azerbaijani military drills aimed at terrorizing Armenia – Turkish media

Turkey and Azerbaijan will start joint large-scale military exercises on Wednesday. The exercises will involve military personnel, armored vehicles, artillery mounts and mortars, as well as military aviation and air defense equipment of the two countries’ armies, Ermenihaber reported.

According to the plan, exercises involving the ground forces of the two countries will be held in Baku and Nakhichevan from August 1 to 5, while separate drills involving the Turkish and Azerbaijani military aviation will be held in Baku, Nakhichevan, Ganja, Kurdamir and Yevlakh from July 29 to August 10.

Referring to the topic, the Turkish media report that the joint exercises are connected with the July fighting on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, adding that they are aimed at terrorizing Armenia.