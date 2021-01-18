Turkish-Azerbaijani joint military drills ‘signal adherence to bellicose agenda’ – expert

Turkey and Azerbaijan have abandoned their plans to launch further military operations in the region after the recent war in Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh), says a Yerevan-based military expert.



In an interview with Tert.am, Tigran Abrhamyan, the director of the analytical center Henaket, warned of the serious threats stemming from the recently announced plan to conduct joint exercises in the Turkish city of Kars. Admitting that neither of the countries seem to be willing to hide their ambitions, he called attention, particularly, to the repeatedly voiced territorial claims towards the south of Armenia. Abrahamyan noted that “time and history have proven their unrestrained behavior” when it comes to realizing such objectives.



The reports on conducting the joint military drills were released earlier by RazmInfo, a military intelligence website which cited the Turkish Haberturk. The exercises are expected to attract tank, helicopter and special detachment subdivisions.



Abrahamyan did not rule out the possibility of future similar events, calling for a prompt action by the domestic policymakers in the face of the Turkish-Azerbaijani military agenda.



“As a result of the military actions, regrettably, Azerbaijan and Turkey have gained major leverages of psychological pressure, which they are currently applying to Armenia. And those military exercises are only one thing to mention in essence. It is also important to consider that they pursue big ambitions to gain advantages in the region and excel the rivals. Hence, they are doing all their best to strengthen their positions across the region,” he said.

Asked whether Armenia is recommended to follow suit, considering the existing realities, the expert ruled out the expediency of such a plan. Abrahamyan noted that the General Headquarters of the Armed Forces have their schedule of military trainings, which also includes exercises of the kind as an integral part of the program. Admitting that the conduct of drills, as well as other steps towards raising the efficiency of troops or neutralizing dangers are “expected measures” under the current circumstances, Abrahamyan highlighted the General Headquarters’ decision-making role in situations of the kind.

Source: Tert.am