Turkish authorities take over international media

The Turkish broadcasting supervisory authority has given three international media outlets 72 hours to obtain a license to operate or block access to their platforms, Reuters reported.

Ilhan Tashi, who is also an opposition MP, criticized the decision of the Radio and Television Supreme Council to request licenses from the Turkish-language websites of German broadcasters Deutsche Welle, Voice of America, and Euronews, saying it marks a further assault on freedom. media in Turkey.

A majority decision was made to give the websites amerikaninsesi.com, dw.com/tr, and tr.euronews.com 72 hours to obtain licenses, said Tashi, one of the nine members of the RTUK High House.

In recent years, Turkey has taken steps to increase media control by giving RTUK full control over all online content, which it also has the right to remove. About 90% of the mainstream media in Turkey is currently state-owned or close to the government.

Tashi said that the real goal of RTUK was freedom of the media.

After the national media, it is the turn of the international news sites that need to be shut down. With RTUK’s there is a video on the site, it needs to get a licensing approach, there will be no uncontrolled news outlets, he said.

Western allies and human rights groups have accused President Tayyip Erdogan’s government of using the failed 2016 coup as an excuse to crush dissent.

In his nearly two decades in power, Erdogan has frequently criticized media content that is not in line with the conservative Islamic values ​​espoused by his AKP party.