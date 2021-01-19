Turkish-Armenian MP Garo Paylan on Hrant Dink

Turkish-Armenian MP, member of the pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party Garo Paylan posted on his Facebook page on the occasion of the 14th death anniversary of Istanbul-Armenian journalist and former editor of Agos Armenian Weekly Hrant Dink.

“Fourteen years have passed, little brother. We put in a lot of effort, but failed to bring those who said ‘kill’ to justice. The darkness that took you away from s continues to commit the crime, but we continue to fight so that we can turn your dreams into a reality,” the Turkish-Armenian MP wrote.

Hrant Dink was assassinated on January 19, 2007 by 16-year-old Turkish nationalist Ogyun Samast in front of the editorial office of Agos Armenian Weekly in the Sisli district of Istanbul.