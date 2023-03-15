Turkish ambassador to Israel demands not to place Armenian Genocide monument in Haifa

The Haifa city council’s decision to recognize the Armenian Genocide can be a serious test for Israeli-Turkish relations which were settled in 2022.

As it became known to Ynet, on Monday, the Turkish ambassador to Israel petitioned to the Israeli government, demanding to prevent the creation of a monument in Haifa dedicated to the victims of the Armenian Genocide carried out by the Ottoman Empire during the First World War. If Jerusalem refuses to fulfill this demand, the improvement of relations with Ankara may be stopped.

Turkish Ambassador Sakir Ozkan Torunlar’s letter was addressed to Israel’s Minister of Culture and Sports Miki Zohar, who refrained from replying to this letter, sent it to the Israeli foreign ministry, and the latter held consultations regarding this memorial.

An instruction was given to leave Torunlar’s letter unanswered. If the Turkish side insists on taking measures, they will explain to Ankara that it is about the decision of the local authorities, not the Israeli government or state structure.

