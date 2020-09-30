Turkish Air Force F-16s deliver air strikes at Artsakh, radio communications recorded

Azerbaijani Air Force is delivering air strikes at the northern direction of the Artsakh Defense Army, Armenian Defense Ministry spokesperson Artsrun Hovhannisyan said. He said Turkish-made UAVs and Turkish F-16 fighter jets are also airborne.



“The Turkish Air Force F-16 multirole fighter jets are also airborne. The enemy air force is operating from distance, without entering the Artsakh anti-aircraft firing range. Air-to-Surface long range missiles are also used. The Turkish-language radio communication between the pilots are recorded,” he said.