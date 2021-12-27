Turkish Agent Pashinyan He has agreed and in no case does he feel defeated

Some of Nikol Pashinyan’s statements on the topic of war and defeat have become really winged words. Winged words, which are not words of regret and forgiveness, awareness of one’s own mistakes, but crutches and manipulations.

“I am the number one responsible, but am I the number one culprit?”

“Whatever happens, let us agree that we will not feel defeated.”

“I’m proud, yes, we lost. The responsibility for that defeat is ours, but during that defeat, we kept the power to look you in the eye. We have no reason to look away today.”

These expressions could be treated as the torment of an unbalanced and confused person who wants to maintain the sympathy and trust of the citizen and, accordingly, the chair. But these expressions are also a message and give a lot of material in terms of understanding Pashinyan and his actions.

For example, the phrase “whatever happens, let’s agree that we will not feel defeated” is the formula by which to understand many of Nikol Pashinyan’s actions. Where he fails, he loses, he damages various structures and the society in general, he tries to present that failure as a victory.

We gave it to Shushi, he says, the Azerbaijanis were going to return to Shushi and it would not be ours, let us not feel defeated. We can not get the Azerbaijanis out of our land and oppose their plans, let’s give them what they want and we will not feel defeated. And in order not to feel defeated, he tries to inspire that we need the unblocking of those roads, we will gain a lot from it, and so on.

The Artsakh negotiation process failed and even the Lavrov plan became a dream for us. would not be in our favor. So we did not lose, defeat was inevitable, let’s open an era of peace and live in peace with the Azerbaijanis and Turks without feeling defeated.

By and large, he is trying to replace the disgraceful defeat in the war with a “victory” for peace, because the previous authorities failed to reach that agreement and establish a lasting peace, now he will succeed and he will become a puppet of peace in the region. He may hope that the war and its aftermath will be able to be forgotten and that economic interests will make people forgive him and be content with a humiliating peace. Although it is highly doubtful that it will be possible to establish lasting peace in our region and gain economic benefits from all this.

Serob Marutyan,