Turkish Agent Pashinyan Court, Again Arrested dead soldier Mother Gayane Hakobyan

Gayane Hakobyan was arrested again

Yerevan General Jurisdiction Court has decided to re-detain Gayane Hakobyan, the mother of Zhora Martirosyan, who died in the 44-day war, for a period of 1 month and 15 days. she is accused of kidnapping the prime minister’s son, Ashot Pashinyan.

Let’s remind that earlier today, the Appellate Criminal Court overturned the decision of the first instance on May 20 and Gayane Hakobyan’s detention was replaced by house arrest. But, in fact, the first-instance court made a re-arrest decision.

“The appellate court decided that Gayane’s arrest was replaced by house arrest, but at today’s court session it was again decided to change the restraining order and count the day of arrest from today. They didn’t even take into account that he had already been detained for several days,” said Gayane Arzumanyan, a member of the “Sons’ Call” NGO, the mother of fallen soldier Hakob Yeghiazaryan.

Let’s remind that on May 17, “Haykakan Chamnak”, belonging to Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s family, wrote that the members of “Sons’ Call” NGO, who are parents of servicemen who died in the war, tried to kidnap the prime minister’s son, Ashot Pashinyan. Meanwhile, the parents stated that there was no attempt to kidnap Ashot Pashinyan.

On the same day, criminal proceedings were initiated and Gayane Hakobyan was arrested.

On May 20, the court decided to detain Gayane Hakobyan for one month, after which the parents started a sit-in in front of the Government building, which was stopped on the evening of May 23.

