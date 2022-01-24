Turkified Nikol: Armenia has no territorial claims or ambitions from Turkey. the locomotive of the Genocide recognition process was the Diaspora,

In the context of Armenian-Turkish relations, is it possible for Armenia to renounce the Armenian Cause and freeze the topics of the pan-Armenian agenda in general, meeting the Turkish preconditions? Moreover, is Armenia ready to recognize the territorial integrity of Turkey սահման the borders established by the Kars Treaty?

In response to these questions, Nikol Pashinyan considered the online press conference strange. “Armenia has never pursued a policy of the Armenian Cause, never. For example, in 2005 Robert Kocharyan publicly stated that Armenia has no territorial claims or ambitions from Turkey.

And, in fact, Serzh Sargsyan also referred to this statement. In other words, the Armenian Cause has never been the policy of the Republic of Armenia, և the Republic of Armenia has never questioned the Armenia-Turkey border. You will not find any Armenian leader, the government that has questioned the Armenia-Turkey border. “And we do not abandon this policy,” Pashinyan said. As for the recognition of the Genocide, according to him, the locomotive of the Genocide recognition process, the driving force has always been the Diaspora.